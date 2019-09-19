A federal grand jury in Madison returned several indictments Wednesday, including three for child pornography against local men, according to a statement from Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Jeremy Schenck, 24, of Madison, was charged with three counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and one count of distributing such a visual depiction.

The indictment alleges that between September 2017 and August 2018, Schenck produced three images of child pornography, and that on Nov. 6, 2018, he used Kik messenger to send an image to a person in North Dakota.

Diorian Smith, 29, of Madison, was charged with two counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

The indictment alleges that between November 2017 and November 2018, he produced child pornography videos using a cell phone.

Michael Hinze, 43, of DeForest, was charged with five counts of receiving visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment alleges that Hinze received the child pornography from Sept. 28- 30, 2018.

The indictments against Smith, Schenck, and Hinze have been brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Sean P. Okray, 48, of Madison, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 23 he possessed a 9mm pistol and a .380 caliber pistol.

Deshawn Foreman, 24, of Janesville, was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on July 24, he possessed .45 caliber ammunition, and that on July 25, he possessed a .45 caliber handgun.

Two indictments also were issued as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime.

