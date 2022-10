Grand jury indicts Chicago man on charges of dealing heroin, meth, cocaine in Dane County

The indictment charges Dery McDuffy, 33, with three counts of distributing heroin, one count of distributing 100 grams or more, two counts of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing a kilogram or more of heroin with intent to distribute, and possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.