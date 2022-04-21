Grand jury indictment charges Madison man with 2 gun crimes

A Madison man was charged with two gun crimes in a federal grand jury indictment, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported on Wednesday.

Kishaun J. Brooks, 20, was charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and with possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges that from March 18 to April 1, Brooks possessed a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, and that on April 1, he did so while possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, O’Shea said in a statement.

If convicted, Brooks faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, O’Shea said.

Federal law requires that any penalty imposed on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, O’Shea said.

The charges against Brooks are the result of an investigation by Fitchburg and Madison police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

