Grand jury indictment charges Beloit man with sexual exploitation of a minor, producing child porn

A federal grand jury indictment charges a Beloit man with sexual exploitation of a minor he brought from Illinois to Wisconsin, authorities reported.

The indictment returned Aug. 24 charges Everett Wescott, 32, with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent that the minor engage in any sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense under Wisconsin state law, namely second-degree sexual assault of a child, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement Tuesday.

Wescott allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the minor while using an iPhone to produce the child pornography between January 2020 and September 2021, O’Shea said.

Wescott was arrested Friday in Beloit by FBI agents and Beloit police and arraigned in U.S. District Court in Madison that day, O’Shea said.

If convicted, Wescott faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the charge of transporting a minor across state lines and a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years on the production of child pornography charge. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is the prosecutor.