GPS tracking system leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of man, Fitchburg police say

A GPS tracking system led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a man on Christmas Eve, Fitchburg police reported.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Portarligton Lane for a burglary, Lt. Edward Hartwick reported.

Investigating officers learned that sometime between 2 and 3 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the home through an unlocked entry door that was easily accessible when the overhead garage door was inadvertently left open, Hartwick said.

Once inside the house, the suspect or suspects took a key fob and a purse, and then drove off in a vehicle that had been parked in the garage, Hartwick said.

Officers worked with the homeowner to activate a manufacturer-installed GPS system, which told police the vehicle was at the 7-Eleven, 2201 S. Park St. Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at 7-Eleven and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, Hartwick said.