GPS tracking system leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest of man, Fitchburg police say

A GPS tracking system led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a man on Christmas Eve, Fitchburg police reported.
Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Portarligton Lane for a burglary, Lt. Edward Hartwick reported.
Investigating officers learned that sometime between 2 and 3 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the home through an unlocked entry door that was easily accessible when the overhead garage door was inadvertently left open, Hartwick said.
Once inside the house, the suspect or suspects took a key fob and a purse, and then drove off in a vehicle that had been parked in the garage, Hartwick said.
Officers worked with the homeowner to activate a manufacturer-installed GPS system, which told police the vehicle was at the 7-Eleven, 2201 S. Park St. Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at 7-Eleven and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, Hartwick said.
Fitchburg officers are following-up on evidence related to the identity of the juvenile who fled, and the department asked any homeowners, especially those in the area of Portarligton Lane, to check home video surveillance systems for suspicious activity from Tuesday morning or Monday night. Those who believe they have any pertinent video footage are asked to call 608-270-4300 to speak with an officer.
Fitchburg police recommend that residents:
- Keep the garage door closed at all times unless coming or going. Keep the garage service door locked.
- Lock the entry door from the garage to the house, especially overnight.
- Remove valuables from cars, including cars parked in the garage.
- Lock cars parked outside and remove garage door openers from them.
- Evaluate where you keep keys and key fobs inside your home. Some vehicles can be started and driven even when the key fob is inside the house.
- Account for all vehicle keys and fobs. Some manufacturers include a valet key in the owner’s manual. Never leave keys in your vehicle.
- Become familiar with any GPS tracking or telematics systems your vehicle may be equipped with. Some systems require an active subscription prior to a theft while others can be used at any time.
- Never leave a running vehicle unlocked and unattended, even for a few seconds.
- Share contact information with your neighbors and help monitor their garage door status.
- Develop a nightly crime prevention routine to ensure the garage door is closed and doors are locked.
