GPS tracking technology led Madison police to a stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz car at a Far East Side hotel Wednesday night, and officers found a second stolen Mercedes in the same lot.
Both luxury vehicles were unoccupied when they were found in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn, 4820 Hayes Road, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The Mercedes that police tracked using GPS was reported stolen from a Settlers Road home early Wednesday morning, while the second Mercedes was listed as stolen out of Waukesha County. Officers could see a gun belt and ammunition in plain view in the second Mercedes, DeSpain said.
The owner of the Settlers Road Mercedes said a burglar appears to have gotten into the family's second car, which was parked in the driveway, grabbed a garage door opener, providing access to the home's mudroom, which contained keys to the Mercedes, DeSpain said.