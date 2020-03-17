Governor's office to turn over records sought by legislator who sued

Gov. Tony Evers will comply with a top state legislator's request for records about farmer mental health programs that is the subject of a lawsuit, despite maintaining that the request is overly broad and burdensome.
In a motion filed last week, lawyers from the state Attorney General's Office who represent Evers and his office in the lawsuit asked Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington to put the lawsuit on hold because Evers has agreed to comply in full with the request for the records. By this week, they wrote, Evers' office would give lawyers for state Rep. John Nygren an estimated schedule for producing the documents.
Nygren's lawyers wrote Monday that they don't oppose the motion to put the case on hold.
Nygren, R-Marinette, who is co-chair of the legislature's influential budget committee, sued Evers in November in Dane County Circuit Court challenging Evers' denial of a request Nygren made in August for records related to a farmer mental health program run by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In court documents, including a brief that was also filed last week, the AG's office contends that complying with the records request would take a staffer in the governor's office two to three weeks of work to produce thousands of pages of documents, excluding attachments to the documents.
"Despite this burden, (Evers and his office) have agreed to comply in full with the request and produce the requested records," wrote state Assistant Attorneys General Gesina Seiler Carson and Katherine Spitz, who represent Evers in the case.
With the records being produced, they wrote, the only issue remaining is how much the state would pay Nygren's lawyers. That issue will be negotiated between the two sides, who would ask Remington to make a decision on it if they can't come to an agreement.
Nygren contended he needed the information -- communications related to farmer mental health, mental health vouchers and DATCP's requests for funds -- to help the budget committee decide whether to release $100,000 in annual spending placed in the budget to address farmer mental health assistance. He sought the same information from DATCP, which complied with the request.