Governor's office to turn over records sought by legislator who sued

Gov. Tony Evers will comply with a top state legislator's request for records about farmer mental health programs that is the subject of a lawsuit, despite maintaining that the request is overly broad and burdensome.

In a motion filed last week, lawyers from the state Attorney General's Office who represent Evers and his office in the lawsuit asked Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington to put the lawsuit on hold because Evers has agreed to comply in full with the request for the records. By this week, they wrote, Evers' office would give lawyers for state Rep. John Nygren an estimated schedule for producing the documents.

Nygren's lawyers wrote Monday that they don't oppose the motion to put the case on hold.

Nygren, R-Marinette, who is co-chair of the legislature's influential budget committee, sued Evers in November in Dane County Circuit Court challenging Evers' denial of a request Nygren made in August for records related to a farmer mental health program run by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

