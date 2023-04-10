Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout in northwestern Wisconsin Saturday.

In a tweet Monday, Evers identified the officers as Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

Breidenbach pulled over a vehicle on Highway SS in Cameron just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday, and police and the motorist exchanged gunfire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. Breidenbach and Scheel died at the scene. The gunman was taken to a hospital and later died, authorities said.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The department provided no new details Monday of the shooting that left the adjoining Barron County communities deeply shaken.

Breidenbach was “truly, truly a wonderful woman, and someone the community and the kids in the community are really going to miss,” Chetek City Council President Scott Bachowski said Sunday.

“They were just too young. Great people,” said Ashley Elledge, of Cameron. “A lot of people in this area are very heartbroken.”

Upon finishing its investigation, the DOJ will turn over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

