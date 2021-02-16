Gov. Tony Evers recommits to Lincoln Hills closure with new plan, but no firm timeline

The goal was to detain youth closer to home in the county-run facilities, called Secure Residential Care Centers for Children and Youth. Lincoln Hills is located in Irma about 30 miles north of Wausau.

Under Evers’ budget, the state would eliminate the use of Type 1 facilities, such as Lincoln Hills, and have juvenile offenders held in the regional care centers instead. Both the state and county would be able to run the Secure Residential Care Centers, as opposed to the previous plan that put just counties in charge.

Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said part of the vision for the secure care centers was to make them feel less like prisons and more like treatment facilities. Although the centers would still need to be locked, each would be “more trauma-friendly” and have increased opportunities for programming, Bauman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The hope was that they would be softer-in-appearance facilities and not the razor wires,” Bauman said. “And again, the design, I believe, is that they be local and closer to family, closer to community, closer to services that are from their community.”