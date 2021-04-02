Gov. Tony Evers appoints Kalvin Barrett to be next Dane County sheriff

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday appointed former Dane County sheriff's deputy Kalvin Barrett as the next sheriff. Barrett, who will become Dane County's first Black sheriff, will succeed Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who is retiring next month.

Barrett will complete the remainder of Mahoney's current term, which ends on Jan. 2, 2023. He will inherit several key issues, including a project to add on to the Public Safety Building so that the old jail in the City-County Building can be closed.

Barrett returns to the sheriff's office after having served as a deputy from 2009 to 2011. He was a police officer for the city of Sun Prairie from 2011 to 2016. Currently, he is an officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park and teaches law enforcement and criminal justice at Madison Area Technical College, where he is the faculty director of the criminal justice studies program.

Barrett is also a consultant in the areas of workplace violence and active threat response. And he serves on the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities, a 32-member task force aimed at addressing racial disparities and policing standards.

In a statement, Barrett thanked Evers for the appointment and said he would continue the collaboration between residents and law enforcement that he said has been the foundation of the sheriff's office.