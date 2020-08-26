Gov. Tony Evers appoints 2 to Dane County courts, including first Black woman

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the appointments of Nia Trammell and David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court
Trammell, currently deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, will replace Shelly Gaylord, who is resigning at the end of the month. Conway, an assistant U.S. attorney and the Civil Division chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, will replace Peter Anderson, who is retiring.
Trammell will be the sixth Black woman to serve as a judge in Wisconsin history, and the first Black woman in Wisconsin to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County, according to Evers’ office. Evers, a Democrat elected in 2018, has appointed five judges to the Dane County Circuit.
“As we’ve seen repeatedly this year, we need a strong, independent judiciary to protect constitutional rights and treat everyone fairly, regardless of background,” Evers said in a statement. “Both Trammell and Conway are talented attorneys who have dedicated their lives to serving the community. They will be excellent judges.”
Trammell was previously a senior administrative law judge for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and an attorney in private practice. She served as chairperson of the board of directors for the Urban League of Greater Madison and is currently president of the Madison Police and Fire Commission, which is in the process of hiring a new police chief.
“I am truly grateful to Gov. Evers for this extraordinary opportunity to serve Dane County as a circuit court judge,” Trammell said in the statement.
Before entering public service, Conway worked in private practice helping clients on a wide variety of advertising and consumer protection matters. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has appointed Conway to serve as a member of the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners and the Office of Lawyer Regulation’s District 9 Investigative Committee.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful to Gov. Evers for entrusting me with this important responsibility to serve the people of Dane County,” Conway said in the statement.
