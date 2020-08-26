Gov. Tony Evers appoints 2 to Dane County courts, including first Black woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the appointments of Nia Trammell and David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court

Trammell, currently deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, will replace Shelly Gaylord, who is resigning at the end of the month. Conway, an assistant U.S. attorney and the Civil Division chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, will replace Peter Anderson, who is retiring.

Trammell will be the sixth Black woman to serve as a judge in Wisconsin history, and the first Black woman in Wisconsin to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County, according to Evers’ office. Evers, a Democrat elected in 2018, has appointed five judges to the Dane County Circuit.

“As we’ve seen repeatedly this year, we need a strong, independent judiciary to protect constitutional rights and treat everyone fairly, regardless of background,” Evers said in a statement. “Both Trammell and Conway are talented attorneys who have dedicated their lives to serving the community. They will be excellent judges.”