Good Samaritan tackles man who was punching, spitting on women Downtown, Madison police say

A Good Samaritan tackled a Madison man who was punching and spitting on women Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At least four women were struck and spat upon in the incident about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Frances Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The women told police they were on the sidewalk and that the man was in a car that pulled up near their location and he was trying to get them to take a ride with him. They told him they were not interested, and that's when he got out and went into attack mode, DeSpain said.

The Good Samaritan then tackled the suspect, telling police that "When he started throwing haymakers, I took him to the ground," DeSpain said in a statement.

None of the women were seriously hurt, but all were shaken, DeSpain said.

UW-Madison police were near the scene and took the man, Gavin T. Pyle, 26, into custody, with Madison police then taking him to jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and four counts of battery, DeSpain said.

