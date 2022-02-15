 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Going 107 mph will be costly for Marshall man with no license, authorities say

A ticket for going 107 mph on Tuesday morning will be costly for a Marshall man with no driver’s license, authorities reported.

At about 10:15 a.m., James Clark, 34, was stopped by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy for going 107 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway TT near Pierceville Road in the town of Sun Prairie, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Clark was driving with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender, Schaffer said.

The speeding ticket will cost Clark $515 and six points, and the operating after revocation will cost him $200.50 and three points, Schaffer said.

