Police siren lights
iStock

Two Tuesday morning fights between a victim and three acquaintances, one known as Jehovah J. God, ended with the three alleged attackers getting arrested.

Walter Beasley, 39, who identified himself as Jehovah J. God, and Raeven Johnson 21, were tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, while Marilyn Washington, 24, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed.

The first police call came in around 7:20 a.m. for a disturbance in the 100 block of State Street between the victim and the three suspects, but by the time officers arrived, all were gone.

"At around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a weapons offense," said public information officer Michael Malloy. "It is believed the same group had reconvened in the 300 block of West Dayton Street."

The victim told police he was being chased by the three, and thought they might try to stab him, since Washington allegedly had a box cutter in her possession.

The victim went into a private business to avoid an attack, and police arrested the suspects.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.