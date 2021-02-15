'Give me everything you have!' man yells while robbing 2 men at gunpoint, Madison police say

A man robbed two other men at gunpoint while they were walking home Downtown early Friday morning, Madison police said.

The two victims, ages 21 and 22, were in the 500 block of West Johnson Street around 3 a.m. when a man came up behind them and yelled, "Give me everything you have!" according to Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg.

The man pointed a gun at them and stole their keys, cell phones, wallets and a backpack, Grigg said.

The robber was Black, in his late 20s, wearing a gray hoodie and about 5 feet, 8 inches, the two men said.

Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related new

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.