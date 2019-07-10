Two girls walking home from a summer school activity were asked if they wanted a ride, from a man sitting in his car near the school, with the girls not answering and calling police.
It happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Elementary School, 909 Sequoia Trail, Madison police said.
The girls were walking when they went past the man sitting in his car.
"He called out to them, asking if they wanted a ride," said public information officer Lorie Anderson. "The juveniles did not respond."
The car was parked across the street from the school on Cypress Way.
"No additional reports about this subject or vehicle have been reported to police," Anderson said.
The man was of unknown race, medium build, wavy dark hair, curly long beard, wearing glasses and a gray shirt, driving a red- or maroon-colored mid-sized car.
