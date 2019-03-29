A girl using the women's restroom at an East Side store saw a cellphone coming under the stall wall, but a man seen by the girl's mom coming out of the restroom rushed out of the store before police could be called.
The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Burlington Coat Factory, 2025 Zeier Road, Madison police said.
The 14-year-old girl from Beaver Dam was not injured.
"She noticed the person in the next stall slide a cellphone under the wall into her stall," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She got out of the restroom and told her mother."
The girl's mother waited a few minutes outside the woman's restroom door until a man came out.
"She confronted him and asked if he had been recording images of her child," DeSpain said. "He said no, and immediately left the store."
The suspect is a white man in his 20s, with blonde to light brown ear-length hair, wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers. He drove off in a gray-colored sedan with Wisconsin license plates.