Madison police car squad
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An 11-year-old girl was not harmed after running away from a man who had been following her in his vehicle then on foot.

The incident happened on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. on Swallowtail Drive near Settlers Road on Madison's Far West Side, police said.

"The child said the man was driving a navy blue-colored vehicle, possibly a crossover, with dark-tinted rear windows," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The man parked near the girl and began walking in her direction, while staring at her.

"She sprinted home and reported the incident to a parent," DeSpain said. "The man didn't say anything to her and didn't touch her, but did appear to temporarily jog after he as she took off."

The suspect is a white male, 60 to 70 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, heavy build, gray beard, wearing two dark-colored winter coats.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

