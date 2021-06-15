 Skip to main content
Girl hospitalized, man arrested for OWI after head-on collision in Vernon County, authorities say
Girl hospitalized, man arrested for OWI after head-on collision in Vernon County, authorities say

A girl was hospitalized and a man was arrested for OWI after a head-on collision Monday night in Vernon County, authorities reported.

At about 9:10 p.m. Monday, Brett J. Blondin, 31, of Cashton, was heading east on Highway P near Lars Hill Road in the town of Christiana when he became distracted and crossed the center line. Anna R. Dunnum, 17, of Westby, was heading east on Highway P and was unable to avoid being struck by Blondin’s vehicle, Sheriff John Spears said in a report.

Dunnum’s car went down an embankment and rolled numerous times before coming to rest on its roof in a field, while Blondin’s truck went down an embankment and ended up in a field, Spears said.

Dunnum was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial hospital, while Blondin was treated at the scene and arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Spears said.

