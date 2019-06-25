Madison squad car
A 15-year-old girl went into a business to get away from two men she believed were following her Monday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the Seybold Road and Struck Street area, Madison police said.

"While walking in the area, the victim came across two unknown white males, in two separate pickup trucks, who were parked and talking," said police spokesman Gracia Rodriguez.

When the girl walked past, one of the men offered to give her a ride home, an offer she declined.

"She then believed she was followed a short distance by one of the men," Rodriguez said. "She sought safety from the men at an area business."

The men drove away. The girl was not injured.

The first suspect is a chubby white male, wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, blue baseball cap with a rip on the brim. He was driving a orange and silver Chevy pickup truck, with a flame detail that appeared to be either ripped or painted over.

The second suspect is a tall white male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a newer blue baseball cap.

