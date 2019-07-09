Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A girl walking home from a West Side pool Tuesday morning was being followed by a man in a car, the man fleeing the area when the girl's father tried to talk to him.

The incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. on North Eau Claire Avenue, near the Hill Farm Swim Club, Madison police said.

"The juvenile female noticed a newer black Subaru was clearly following her," said public information officer Lorie Anderson. "The juvenile was able to quickly find her father, who attempted contact with the driver."

The driver drove away before contact.

The man is a middle-aged white male with brown hair and possible facial hair, wearing a baseball cap.

"No additional incidents have been reported related to this vehicle this morning," Anderson said.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.