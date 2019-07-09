A girl walking home from a West Side pool Tuesday morning was being followed by a man in a car, the man fleeing the area when the girl's father tried to talk to him.
The incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. on North Eau Claire Avenue, near the Hill Farm Swim Club, Madison police said.
"The juvenile female noticed a newer black Subaru was clearly following her," said public information officer Lorie Anderson. "The juvenile was able to quickly find her father, who attempted contact with the driver."
The driver drove away before contact.
The man is a middle-aged white male with brown hair and possible facial hair, wearing a baseball cap.
"No additional incidents have been reported related to this vehicle this morning," Anderson said.