A 15-year-old girl bashed her neighbor in the head with a frying pan in retaliation for the neighbor punching her brother Wednesday night on Madison's East Side.
It all started when the neighbor confronted the 14-year-old boy over using his credit card to buy video game content, Madison police said.
The 40-year-old man was arrested and tentatively charged with physical abuse of a child, while the girl was tentatively charged with substantial battery.
The incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Georgiana Circle.
"The neighbor said the situation started in his basement," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He routinely allows neighborhood children to come over and use his TV and gaming equipment."
The neighbor got upset when the boy apparently got the man's credit card and ordered a video game.
"When the man received notification of the transaction on his cellphone, he went to the basement to confront the boy," DeSpain said. "He said he meant to strike the boy in the chest but ended up punching him in the face."
The man told the boy he was sorry as he left the house, then went over to the boy's house to tell the family what happened, then went back home.
"This is when the girl went over to his house and battered him with his own frying pan," DeSpain said.
The man needed stitches to close a head cut.