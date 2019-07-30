Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Fitchburg Police Department

A flurry of suspicious activity early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg brought police to a neighborhood where a 14-year-old girl was arrested and a male teen got away.

Police were initially called to the 300 block of Hartwicke Drive for a burglary, and while officers were searching the area for suspects, another call of suspicious activity came in, this time in the 2800 block of Brian Lane.

"The caller reported seeing two suspects entering vehicles and possibly stealing from them," said Sgt. Dan Varriale.

Police were then told of a theft from a car in the 3000 block of Purdy Station Road, a crime also connected to the two suspects.

The girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of theft, burglary and resisting an officer.

A police dog tried to track the male suspect but he wasn't found.

Verona and town of Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted Fitchburg police in the case.

