A flurry of suspicious activity early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg brought police to a neighborhood where a 14-year-old girl was arrested and a male teen got away.
Police were initially called to the 300 block of Hartwicke Drive for a burglary, and while officers were searching the area for suspects, another call of suspicious activity came in, this time in the 2800 block of Brian Lane.
"The caller reported seeing two suspects entering vehicles and possibly stealing from them," said Sgt. Dan Varriale.
Police were then told of a theft from a car in the 3000 block of Purdy Station Road, a crime also connected to the two suspects.
The girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of theft, burglary and resisting an officer.
A police dog tried to track the male suspect but he wasn't found.
Verona and town of Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted Fitchburg police in the case.
Two charged with attempted homicide for Southeast Side shooting on July 10
Man beaten with cane, suspect arrested Downtown, Madison police say
Man threatened with knife, suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
Burglary suspects arrested in Cross Plains, sheriff says
Man asked for light then allegedly exposed himself, Madison police say
Standoff ends in Beloit, suspect arrested, police say
Ex-Madison teacher ordered to stand trial on abuse charge, not guilty plea entered
Madison man gets 37 months in federal prison for having gun as a felon
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.