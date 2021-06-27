Girl, 7, drowns in Pecatonica River, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports

A 7-year-old girl drowned in the Pecatonica River on Saturday night, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call that a young girl had gone missing near the Highway M bridge that crosses the Pecatonica River in the town of Wiota, just west of Woodford, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a report.

The first emergency responders at the scene learned that a 7-year-old girl and two other young children, all from the Woodford area, had entered the Pecatonica River near the boat landing just north of the Highway M bridge, Gill said.

The 7-year-old girl was swept under the water by the current, and the other two children were unable to reach her as she slipped under the water, Gill said.

Many first responder agencies from the area and many private citizens responded to assist and at about 2 a.m., the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Technical Rescue Team located and recovered the body of the girl, who was not identified, Gill said.