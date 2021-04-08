Girl, 13, reports being taken from Southwest Side park and sexually assaulted, Madison police say

A 13-year-old girl reported being taken from a Southwest Side park and sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a residence near Waltham Park for what was initially reported as an abduction with the teenage victim unaccounted for, Sgt. Matthew Baker said in a report.

Officers quickly learned as they arrived at the scene that the girl already had returned home prior to the call to 911 being made, Baker said.

The girl told police that she was taken from the park to an unknown location and then sexually assaulted by a man she did not know, Backer said.

Several residences near the park with private surveillance camera systems were contacted, as police seek to identify the suspect, who was described as a taller Asian man with dark hair, 25 to 35 years old, possibly driving a black pickup truck, Baker said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.