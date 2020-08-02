Girl, 13, identified as victim in Madison stabbing homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 13-year-old girl was identified Sunday as the victim in a fatal stabbing Thursday on Madison's Southwest Side that also left another person injured and a suspect facing tentative charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Addrianna Christianson, of Madison, died at a single-family residence in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way where police had been called to Thursday night for a stabbing.

Travis M. Christianson, 44, was arrested as he walked out of the house around 9 p.m. and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

It was not immediately known whether Addrianna and Travis M. Christianson, 44, were related, and if so, how. Madison police have previously said Travis Christianson was known to the two victims.

A spokesperson with the Medical Examiner's Office declined to identify whether the two are related. The Madison police officer-in-charge Sunday evening, Lt. Harrison Daniels, said he couldn't confirm a relationship, adding police would provide more information Monday.

Madison police had not previously said the victim who died was a minor. The other victim has been released from a hospital, according to police.

Travis Christianson was arrested after he exited the house and walked toward a police officer, who shot him with an electronic control device, Madison police have said.

