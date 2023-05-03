A citizen of Ghana pled not guilty in federal court on Wednesday to having a role in a complex wire fraud scheme that siphoned about $2.4 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party in 2020.

Paul Williams Anti, 59, appeared in a Western District of Wisconsin courtroom for the first time on Wednesday on a bank embezzlement charge filed against him in February.

In October 2020, scammers manipulated the email accounts of Republican Party employees in order to get funds meant for vendors into the scammers' bank accounts, two of which were allegedly controlled by Williams Anti.

Court documents do not name the Wisconsin GOP as the victim in the case, but a spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the political party's involvement.

"We are grateful for the outstanding work of federal law enforcement and their efforts to bring a cyber-criminal to justice," said Mark Jefferson, executive director of the state party.

More charges are expected to be brought against Williams Anti, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin said on Wednesday.

Federal Judge Stephen Crocker ordered that Williams Anti remain in custody because of his ability to hide money within phony bank accounts and his apparent access to someone who can forge documentation for him, which make him a flight risk.

When the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Williams Anti in New York City in February, he had 30 identification documents under nine different names, Duchemin said.

His web of bank accounts was difficult for authorities to track down, Duchemin said. Federal authorities also remain concerned that he could have money hidden away that they have not located.

Williams Anti has family in the United Kingdom and Ghana, too, Crocker noted.

"If I let him out, he'd be gone in 60 seconds," Crocker said.

A cybersecurity firm hired by the GOP to investigate the fraud found that an employee's email account had been altered so that any message with the words “invoice,” “wire transfer” or “bank” would be automatically moved to an email folder that the scammers had access to.

The scammers then changed the amount and the payee bank account information on the invoices and sent them to another GOP employee.

Since the emails appeared to be from another colleague, that employee authorized them which, sent the money to the scammers' bank accounts.

Williams Anti allegedly opened the accounts under the name of an elderly resident at an assisted living home in Connecticut where he worked under an assumed name.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

