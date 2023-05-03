A citizen of Ghana pled not guilty in federal court on Wednesday to having a role in a complex wire fraud scheme that
siphoned about $2.4 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party in 2020.
Paul Williams Anti, 59, appeared in a Western District of Wisconsin courtroom for the first time on Wednesday on a bank embezzlement charge filed against him in February.
In October 2020, scammers manipulated the email accounts of Republican Party employees in order to get funds meant for vendors into the scammers' bank accounts, two of which were allegedly controlled by Williams Anti.
Court documents do not name the Wisconsin GOP as the victim in the case, but a spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the political party's involvement.
"We are grateful for the outstanding work of federal law enforcement and their efforts to bring a cyber-criminal to justice," said Mark Jefferson, executive director of the state party.
More charges are expected to be brought against Williams Anti, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Duchemin said on Wednesday.
Federal Judge Stephen Crocker ordered that Williams Anti remain in custody because of his ability to hide money within phony bank accounts and his apparent access to someone who can forge documentation for him, which make him a flight risk.
When the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Williams Anti in New York City in February, he had 30 identification documents under nine different names, Duchemin said.
His web of bank accounts was difficult for authorities to track down, Duchemin said. Federal authorities also remain concerned that he could have money hidden away that they have not located.
Williams Anti has family in the United Kingdom and Ghana, too, Crocker noted.
"If I let him out, he'd be gone in 60 seconds," Crocker said.
A cybersecurity firm hired by the GOP to investigate the fraud found that an employee's email account had been altered so that any message with the words
“invoice,” “wire transfer” or “bank” would be automatically moved to an email folder that the scammers had access to. The scammers then changed the amount and the payee bank account information on the invoices and sent them to another GOP employee. Since the emails appeared to be from another colleague, that employee authorized them which, sent the money to the scammers' bank accounts. Williams Anti allegedly opened the accounts under the name of an elderly resident at an assisted living home in Connecticut where he worked under an assumed name.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
On board a Philippine patrol in contested South China Sea
A suspected Chinese militia ship passes as members onboard the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo drives them away from Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Commander Julio Colarina III, right, sits with his crew at the navigational bridge of the BRP Malabrigo as they begin their patrol in the Sulu Sea, Philippines on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels patrolled in Philippine-occupied areas in the Spratly archipelago, the most fiercely contested region in the busy sea channel. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
The Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malabrigo deploys a boat to transport supplies to the Philippine-occupied Nanshan Island, locally called Lawak, April 20 in the South China Sea.
Aaron Favila, Associated Press
Philippine Coast Guard apprentice Seawoman Alinea Pagay looks outside the window of the BRP Malabrigo as they patrol around South China Sea on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Seawoman First Class Alaine Maraviles catches water containers after a resupply mission at Philippine-occupied Nanshan island locally named Lawak in the South China Sea on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard checks the map onboard the BRP Malabrigo as they patrol around Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Petty Officer 2 Reggie Lobusta, right, gestures to the bridge of BRP Malabrigo as he checks the path while they approach a Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard sing a birthday song to one of their comrades April 22 on the navigational bridge of the BRP Malabrigo during a lull in activities as they patrol and resupply troops at Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea.
Aaron Favila, Associated Press
Mimi, the dog, tries to follow Philippine Coast Guard Commander Julio Colarina III onboard BRP Malabrigo as they continue their patrol and resupply missions on Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard points at the map onboard the BRP Malabrigo during their patrol and resupply missions at the Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard members eat a meal after their four-hour shift onboard the BRP Malabrigo during it's patrol and resupply mission to Philippine-occupied areas at the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard watches from the bridge of the BRP Malabrigo as they patrol and resupply troops at Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Commander Julio Colarina III gives water to his dog Mimi onboard the BRP Malabrigo as they continue their patrol and resupply of troops at Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
The sun sets over the South China Sea as it is seen onboard Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo while on patrol and resupply missions to Philippine-occupied areas on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Members onboard the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo prepare for a resupply mission on Philippine-occupied Northeast Cay locally called Parola in the South China Sea early Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Members onboard the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo prepare for a resupply mission to troops on Philippine-occupied Northeast Cay locally called Parola in the South China Sea early Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo navigate dark waters on a rigid inflatable boat during a resupply mission to Philippine-occupied Northeast Cay locally called Parola in the South China Sea early morning Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Seaman First Class Darrell Osera washes the windows of BRP Malabrigo as they patrol Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard react as they get a mobile signal onboard the BRP Malabrigo while they come close to Philippine-occupied Thitu island locally known as Pag-asa island in the South China Sea, Philippines on Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Seawoman First Class Alaine Maraviles places salt on eggs as they cook their meal after their four-hour shift onboard the BRP Malabrigo during it's patrol and resupply mission to Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Apprentice Gladys Jane Dosdos, turning 27, blows the candle placed on eggs which served as a cake onboard the BRP Malabrigo during it's patrol and resupply mission to Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Apprentice Gladys Jane Dosdos, left, hugs Petty Officer 2 Reggie Lobusta as they celebrate Dosdos' birthday onboard the BRP Malabrigo during it's patrol and resupply mission to Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard apprentice Seawoman Alinea Pagay monitors a nearby Chinese Coast Guard vessel onboard the BRP Malabrigo as they patrol Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Sunday, April 23, 2023
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Commander Julio Colarina III hugs his dog Mimi as they enter his room onboard the BRP Malabrigo while it continues patrol and resupply missions at Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard uses his mobile phone during a break onboard the BRP Malabrigo as they continue their patrol and resupply of troops at Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea on Friday, April 21, 2023 (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Petty Officer 2 Reggie Lobusta sings karaoke in the mess hall as they spend time entertaining themselves before their shift onboard the BRP Malabrigo in the South China Sea on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Philippine Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Reggie Lobusta walks back to his quarters after his four-hour shift onboard the BRP Malabrigo as it continues it's patrol and resupply mission at the South China Sea on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A fishing boat passes by a setting sun in the Sulu Sea, as seen onboard Philippine Coast Guard BRP Malabrigo while it heads to Philippine-occupied areas at nearby South China Sea on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
