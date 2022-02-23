 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genoa City man arrested after shotgun robbery of Janesville convenience store, police say

Kevin Rolseth booking photo

Kevin Rolseth.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Genoa City man was arrested after a shotgun robbery of a Janesville convenience store on Tuesday afternoon, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to an armed robbery at the store at 1840 Beloit Ave., officer Shawn Welte said in a statement.

Officers were told that a man armed with a shotgun entered the store, threatened the employee, and demanded money, before fleeing in a vehicle, Welte said.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle, a silver Subaru, in a parking lot on Dupont Drive; evidence from the robbery, including the firearm believed to be used, in and around the vehicle; and a person associated with the vehicle, Kevin Rolseth, 28, Welte said.

Rolseth was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Welte said.

[Correction: The village Rolseth is from was wrong in an earlier version of this story.]

