A Gays Mills man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for child pornography.
In 2015, Ricky T. Olson used a false identity to contact a child on Snapchat and solicited images and videos of the child engaged in sexual activity, according to court records. Olson admitted that he also sent the images to another user and sent the child explicit pictures of himself.
Olson was indicted on five felony counts and pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of receiving child pornography.
On Thursday U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Olson, 60, to 13 years in prison.
According to the U.S. District Attorney for Western Wisconsin, the judge noted Olson’s “lengthy and extensive criminal history” and the fact that he redistributed the images.