An East Side gas station was robbed Tuesday night by a suspect wearing a mask, with nobody hurt in the robbery.

The robbery happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the Mobil gas station, 605 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.

The masked man entered the store and demanded money from a store clerk, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber didn't indicate if he had a gun.

No description of the suspect was given, except that he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

