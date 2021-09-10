Gas station robbed at gunpoint on East Side

A Capital Petro on the East Side was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon, a 911 dispatcher said.
Madison police are responding to the armed robbery that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue, the dispatcher said.
This story will be updated.
Lucas Robinson | Wisconsin State Journal
Breaking News Reporter
Lucas Robinson covers breaking news for the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at (608) 252-6186.
