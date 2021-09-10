 Skip to main content
Gas station robbed at gunpoint on East Side
Gas station robbed at gunpoint on East Side

A Capital Petro on the East Side was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon, a 911 dispatcher said. 

Madison police are responding to the armed robbery that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue, the dispatcher said. 

This story will be updated.

