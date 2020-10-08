Gas leak leads to brief evacuation in Sun Prairie

People were briefly evacuated from downtown Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon after construction workers hit a gas line.

The incident spurred memories of an explosion two years ago that leveled several buildings and killed a firefighter and was also caused by a breached gas line.

The break was reported at 1:46 p.m. during excavation work for a new parking lot just north of Main Street near the intersection of Angell and Church streets, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki. The gas was shut off within about 15 minutes by Madison Gas and Electric, he said. The location is just across the street from City Hall, which was also evacuated.

Konopacki said it was an "above-grade break."

"Which was a good thing because the gas then shot up right up into the air and was able to dissipate rather quickly whereas the incident in 2018, that was a below-ground break and that gas was spreading through the whole tunnel system," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders evacuated people within a one-block radius of the break, he said, and as of about 3 p.m., firefighters and officials with MGE were not getting any positive gas readings in the area.