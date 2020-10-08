 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas leak leads to brief evacuation in Sun Prairie
0 comments
alert top story

Gas leak leads to brief evacuation in Sun Prairie

{{featured_button_text}}
sun prairie gas leak 1

Workers doing excavation for a new parking lot near Angell and Church streets hit a gas line on Thursday afternoon, forcing a brief evacuation of downtown Sun Prairie.

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

People were briefly evacuated from downtown Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon after construction workers hit a gas line.

The incident spurred memories of an explosion two years ago that leveled several buildings and killed a firefighter and was also caused by a breached gas line.

The break was reported at 1:46 p.m. during excavation work for a new parking lot just north of Main Street near the intersection of Angell and Church streets, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki. The gas was shut off within about 15 minutes by Madison Gas and Electric, he said. The location is just across the street from City Hall, which was also evacuated.

sun prairie gas leak 2

Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki updates the media Thursday about a gas leak in the downtown.

Konopacki said it was an "above-grade break."

"Which was a good thing because the gas then shot up right up into the air and was able to dissipate rather quickly whereas the incident in 2018, that was a below-ground break and that gas was spreading through the whole tunnel system," he said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders evacuated people within a one-block radius of the break, he said, and as of about 3 p.m., firefighters and officials with MGE were not getting any positive gas readings in the area.

"They're going to go meticulously through each building, and make sure that's the case before we make a decision to open things back up again," he said.

The police department put out an alert at 2:09 p.m. Thursday warning people to stay out of the downtown because of a gas leak, saying there was "significant threat to life and property." A little more than an hour later, the area was reopened.

At about 7 p.m. on July 10, 2018, gas from a main breached by construction workers at North Bristol and West Main streets was ignited by a still-unknown source, causing an explosion that gutted buildings while spreading debris for blocks and smoke that could be seen for miles.

Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr — who also owned, with his wife, Abigail, the Barr House tavern at the epicenter of the blast — was killed as he and other first responders cleared the area of people in the 45 minutes or so between when the line was hit and the explosion.

Sun Prairie explosion: Read the original reports about the 2018 blast that killed firefighter, damaged downtown

Sun Prairie explosion: Read the original reports about the 2018 blast that killed firefighter, damaged downtown

Here's a look at all of the news coverage of a massive gas explosion and fire on July 10, 2018, in downtown Sun Prairie that killed a firefighter, injured another and destroyed several buildings.

Unnamed contractor 'responsible' for Sun Prairie explosion; injured firefighter Ryan Welch makes grand return to station
Local News
topical top story

Unnamed contractor 'responsible' for Sun Prairie explosion; injured firefighter Ryan Welch makes grand return to station

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Verizon Wireless and a Kansas-based construction company said Thursday that they were responsible, through an as-yet-unnamed subcontractor, for work being done at the site of a massive natural gas explosion Tuesday that rocked Sun Prairie’s downtown, killing a volunteer firefighter and critically injuring another.

Barr, Cory James
Madison Obituaries

Barr, Cory James

  • 0

SUN PRAIRIE—Cory James Barr, age 34, died in the line of duty, for Sun Prairie Fire Department, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. He was born on Feb.…

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics