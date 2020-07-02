Gas leak at day care in Mount Horeb hospitalizes 4 contract workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four contractors were hospitalized Thursday with carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane leak at a day care facility in Mount Horeb, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

No children were reported harmed by the gas leak, said Lt. Brian Hayes.

First responders rushed to Hearts and Hands Children’s Center on Ridgeview Road at about 2:45 p.m. More than 50 children were at the day care when the gas leak was detected, all of whom were medically evaluated on-site.

None showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, Hayes said.

“The kids are all fine, and those (workers) who were affected by the propane leak were treated and taken to the hospital,” he said.

The situation had been resolved and children were released to their parents by late afternoon, Hayes said.

