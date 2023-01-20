 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Garage entered, purse stolen in Far West Side break-ins, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A garage was entered and a purse was stolen in Far West Side break-ins and attempted break-ins early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Tramore Trail around 3 a.m. Thursday and were able to follow tire tracks and shoe prints in the snow as they investigated the reported burglary, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

At least one garage was entered, a purse was reported stolen and police also noticed the suspect or suspects checked the doors of several vehicles in the area, Fryer said.

Police encourage people to remove all valuables and lock their vehicles nightly.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change myths to debunk now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics