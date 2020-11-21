Garage 'a total loss' after airborne car crashes into town of Medina home, Sheriff's Office says

The garage of a home in the town of Medina is believed to be "a total loss" after a car went airborne and crashed into the home Saturday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies along with Marshall police, fire and EMS responded to the crash near Highway 19 and Evergreen Road at around 1 p.m., Lt. Brian Hayes said.

The driver of the car and its only occupant was a 38-year-old woman from Edgerton. She was driving east on Highway 19 when the car left the roadway, went airborne and hit the home's mailbox before crashing into the garage.

The woman reported no injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Hayes said the homeowner was home at the time of the crash but not near the part of the home that was hit. There were no injuries reported otherwise.

The garage is believed to be a total loss due to the damage caused by the crash, Hayes said. It is also believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

