Gander Outdoors burglary suspects arrested after crash fleeing scene, authorities say

Two suspects in the burglary of Gander Outdoors in the town of Burke were arrested early Monday morning after a crash fleeing the scene, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident began shortly after 12:30 a.m. when Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, DeForest police, Madison police with a drone, the State Patrol, and Monona and Middleton K9 units responded to an alarm at Gander Outdoors, near the interchange of Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway 51, Lt. Gary Vandivier said in a statement.

As deputies arrived, a vehicle fled the scene and crashed on Highway 51 and Metro Drive, Vandivier said.

Raymond M. Sanchez III, 36, fled the scene on foot, was eventually located in a creek at Token Creek Park and taken into custody using the police dogs and officer, Vandivier said.

Passenger Joshalynne R. Campbell, 35, was pinned in the vehicle after the crash, Vandivier said.

Both Sanchez and Campbell were taken to University Hospital for medical clearance and then jailed, Vandivier said.

Sanchez faces tentative charges of burglary, eluding, operating a motor vehicle without consent, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, resisting, bail jumping (felony) and bail jumping (misdemeanor), while Campbell faces tentative charges of burglary, operating a motor vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping x4 (felony).

