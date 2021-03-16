Furloughs for Madison city workers called off — but not for police

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday that planned furloughs for city workers were called off, but failed to mention the cancellation did not apply to police.

With federal COVID relief funds on the way, including $49 million for Madison, Rhodes-Conway said the furloughs — which had been expected to save about $1.2 million — were no longer necessary. Rhodes-Conway's office said she "would no longer require city staff to participate in mandatory furloughs."

But Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a Tuesday statement that every member his department still needs to take four unpaid furlough days this year, one of which has already been taken.

"We have been informed that yesterday’s announcement does not apply to MPD," Barnes said. "The mandatory furlough days for MPD officers remain scheduled, and several civilian positions remain vacant."

Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday that all city agencies were asked to make budget cuts last fall because of the financial strain of the pandemic, and the police department proposed furloughs. The plan for citywide furloughs came later.