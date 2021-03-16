Furloughs for Madison city workers called off — but not for police

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday that planned furloughs for city workers were called off, but failed to mention the cancellation did not apply to police.
With federal COVID relief funds on the way, including $49 million for Madison, Rhodes-Conway said the furloughs — which had been expected to save about $1.2 million — were no longer necessary. Rhodes-Conway's office said she "would no longer require city staff to participate in mandatory furloughs."
But Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a Tuesday statement that every member his department still needs to take four unpaid furlough days this year, one of which has already been taken.
"We have been informed that yesterday’s announcement does not apply to MPD," Barnes said. "The mandatory furlough days for MPD officers remain scheduled, and several civilian positions remain vacant."
Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday that all city agencies were asked to make budget cuts last fall because of the financial strain of the pandemic, and the police department proposed furloughs. The plan for citywide furloughs came later.
"The citywide furlough program that we are now canceling was in addition to MPD’s proposal," she said in a statement. "We no longer need the citywide cut, but the budget still embeds the other necessary reductions in each department."
Rhodes-Conway did not directly respond to a question about why she on Monday suggested that all of the furloughs were being rolled back.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, the City Council's most outspoken supporter of the police department, said the mayor's failure to note that police would still be furloughed was "deceptive." He said police officers are being "singled out."
"It sure looks like a public admonishment or humiliation of hard-working employees," Skidmore said.
Skidmore said the police department is already short staffed amid a sharp uptick in violent crime, and shouldn't be furloughed on top of it.
Police critics and activists, however, have repeatedly called on the city to defund the police department and invest in more social services after the summer of protests against racism and police brutality. They argue that communities of color are over policed and crime would be better prevented if more money was put into the community.
It's unclear whether the mayor's move was driven by calls to defund the police.
Rhodes-Conway tried to make cuts to the police department in the fall by renegotiating with the city's police union for a cheaper health insurance plan and a smaller raise, but the union refused. The cut was instead made through staff vacancies and furloughs.
Barnes said the furloughs accommodate most of the $1 million reduction to the police department's 2021 budget. The department is holding several civilian positions vacant to address the rest of the cut.
The mayor has given no indication that she will call off the police department's furloughs, but Barnes hopes she will reconsider.
"We are hopeful that the remaining furlough dates will be canceled by city staff," Barnes said.
Brenda Konkel, chair of the city's Public Safety Review Committee, said she was frustrated that her committee and the public were not given the opportunity to weigh in on whether police should continue to be furloughed.
"It's disturbing that our charge is to make recommendations on the police budget and act as a liaison with the community on public safety matters — but we are left out of most discussions that concern our charge," Konkel said.