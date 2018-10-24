BARRON -- Funeral services are planned Saturday for the couple shot to death in their home last week and whose daughter has been missing ever since.
Funeral services for both 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise Closs are scheduled at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron, a village next to Barron. The funeral will be preceded by an 11 a.m. visitation. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Their daughter, Jayme Closs, has been missing since sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call early on the morning of Oct. 15 found the door to her family’s home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead inside. Investigators believe Jayme was abducted and ruled her out as a suspect on the investigation’s first day.
In a nod to all the uncertainty surrounding their deaths and the disappearance of Jayme, the online obituary for the couple included that "the family of James and Denise Closs would like to thank law enforcement officers, the community and surrounding areas for their support, and the family and friends that have reached out in so many different ways."
The Closses both worked for the past 27 years at the Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Barron and were married 15 years ago in Las Vegas.
James Closs, who was raised in Ladysmith, was described in the obituary as a passionate Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan who was fond of recounting his own "glory days" as a high school athlete.
Denise Closs, born in Chippewa Falls, loved tending to flowers, feeding her birds and "helping everyone, any way she could," the obituary read.
The list of survivors for both includes their daughter, Jayme.
Memorials are suggested to the "Closs Family Benefit" established at Sterling Bank.