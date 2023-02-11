A fugitive in a Madison shooting was arrested Friday after he was found hiding under a bed at an East Side residence, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force reported.

Raizelle Schaffer, 20, was wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting at a vehicle Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of Village Lane in Madison, the task force said in a statement Friday.

Madison police reported after the shooting that a woman who was in the vehicle knows the shooter, who was later identified as Schaffer. A bullet entered the car inches from where the woman driver was sitting, but she wasn’t injured, police said.

On Friday, task force members developed credible information that Schaffer was inside a residence in the 300 block of Rethke Avenue, and after knocking and announcing, they contacted other residents at the home who initially denied knowing Schaffer or where he was, the task force said.

Schaffer’s brother, Daivon Schaffer, intentionally blocked officers from accessing the residence before being detained and cited for obstructing justice, the task force said.

In a search of the home, Raizelle Schaffer was found hiding under a bed in a room on the unit’s second floor, arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail without further incident, the task force said.

The task force in this arrest comprised officers from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations.

