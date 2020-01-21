Frigid temperatures and gut instinct of community member assist in apprehension of suspected Madison car thief

The situation was suspicious from the start, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
First, a resident early Monday noticed an SUV had been sitting overnight on Birch Hill Drive on the city's Southwest Side with its rear windows open and called police. The resident knew the area was a favorite spot to dump stolen vehicles and considered the open windows to be suspicious, DeSpain said.
When police arrived, a 15-year-old boy "well known" to them for having stolen and broken into vehicles in the past, was asking a nearby homeowner, who was clearing snow from a driveway, if he could borrow a snow scraper to clean off the vehicle.
The vehicle, a Honda Pilot, had been stolen. Officers approached the teen, who tried to run, but was apprehended and taken to the juvenile jail, on tentative charges of resisting arrest.
The Madison Police opened an investigation into the teen's relation to the Honda Pilot and additional tentative charges could be added, DeSpain said.
