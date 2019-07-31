Two Madison teens who were frightened by a knife-wielding man in Hoyt Park Tuesday night were told by a 911 dispatcher to drive to the Midtown police station, with the suspect following the teens' car and getting arrested in the police parking lot.
Eli Asnien, 35, New Orleans, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing/resisting, Madison police said.
The incident started around 9:30 p.m. in the park on Madison's West Side at 3902 Regent Street.
The 16- and 17-year-old male teens were at the outlook in the park, inside their car, when Asnien asked if he could get a puff from an e-cigarette they had.
"The request was denied and that's when he pulled a knife," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He then allegedly pounded on the car's windows and bent down near a tire."
Afraid the tire would be slashed, the teens drove from the scene and called 911.
"The victims told dispatch the man was now following them in his car," DeSpain said. "They were told to drive to the Midtown District station on Mineral Point Road."
Both the teens and the suspect pulled into the police station parking lot.
"He refused to get out of his car, while an officer put road spikes under the car so if he tried to drive away, the tires would be flattened," DeSpain said.
Police had to break a window on Asnien's car to get him out and under arrest.
