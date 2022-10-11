Free on bail after sexual assault charge, man charged with attempted assault of another woman

A man who was released from jail in July on cash bail for an alleged sexual assault Downtown was charged Tuesday with an attempted sexual assault that was reported early on Oct. 2, also near the UW-Madison campus.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charged Safwan E. Takar, 19, of Madison, with attempted second-degree sexual assault for the Oct. 2 incident in which a woman awoke in her apartment on North Park Street to find a stranger "spooning" her in her bed.

The complaint states it appears someone had entered the woman's apartment through a window, which was found to be slightly open and missing its screen. Takar was also charged with burglary and felony bail jumping.

Takar was charged in June with second-degree sexual assault for an incident on Langdon Street early on June 3 when it's alleged he met a woman in a Downtown bar, gave her a meandering ride in his car back to her apartment, then grabbed and groped her after she got out of his car and had begun to walk away, according to a criminal complaint in that case.

A person who lives at the same Atticus Way apartment as Takar posted $5,000 bail to get Takar released from jail on July 7, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen set cash bail for Takar at $15,000 for the attempted sexual assault case. While Fremgen agreed with Takar's attorney, Mark Maciolek, that Takar had made all of his required court appearances, he said it was just as important for Takar to follow all the conditions imposed on him, "not just show up for court."

One condition always required of defendants is that they do not commit any new crimes.

Maciolek said Takar is from Somalia and lives with his family in Madison. He had been a UW-Madison student, Maciolek said, but has since enrolled at Madison Area Technical College.

June assault

In the complaint for the earlier sexual assault case, a woman told police she was at a bar with friends and spoke off and on with a man who later offered to give her a ride home. After driving around for a while, he stopped in a driveway on Langdon Street, where the woman got out and said she would walk home.

But as she started walking away, she told police, the man grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth and assaulted her.

The woman still had the man's Snapchat profile on her phone screen which identified the man as Takar. A police officer also recognized Takar from security video at the bar as someone who had been a suspect in a burglary she investigated in January.

Takar was charged in January with identity theft and criminal trespass for that case, in which Takar is alleged to have taken cash and a credit card from the dorm room of someone he knew. At the time of the June sexual assault incident, Takar was free on a signature bond in the identity theft case.

'Get out of here'

According to the criminal complaint in the attempted sexual assault case filed Tuesday:

The woman told police that after finding Takar in her bed, she stood up and told him, "I don't know who the (expletive) you are, get out of here." She said he mumbled something about his phone being dead. She said she led Takar down the stairs to the front door of her apartment, during which he claimed to be from Egypt, adding, "It's different there."

He also claimed he had met the woman at a bar, but she told police she hadn't been at a bar that night.

Ring doorbell video footage from the apartment showed someone attempting to open the door around 3:50 a.m. After Takar was kicked out of the apartment around 4:20 a.m., according to the video, he returned around 4:55 a.m. and once again tried to get inside. He also returned around 5:05 a.m.

The woman told police neither she nor her roommates knew Takar.

But an officer recognized Takar from the June incident and said he had also seen Takar walking around Downtown on weekend nights.

The woman told police on Oct. 5 that she had received a Snapchat story from a friend that showed a man who looked like the one who had been in her bed, though she was not completely certain it was him. But when she looked at Takar's photo on his LinkedIn account, she told police, "It was scary. It was to the T. The way he looks in that picture is exactly how he looked in my apartment."

She added, "If it's not him, then he has to have a twin."