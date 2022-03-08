Fracas erupts after youth hockey game, two Hayward men charged with battery

Two Hayward men were charged Tuesday with misdemeanor battery after police said they struck teenage supporters of Hayward's opponent after a hockey game in McFarland on Saturday.

Craig N. Cooper, 40, and Jared T. Egger, 42, who were arrested Saturday, are alleged to have struck the two boys, ages 17 and 15, at McFarland Community Ice Arena, 4812 Marsh Road, after tempers ran high following the game.

According to the McFarland Youth Hockey Association website, McFarland's Bantam A team beat a team from Hayward in a state tournament game Saturday night by a 4-3 score. Bantam players are 13 and 14 years old, according to USA Hockey.

Egger and Cooper both appeared in court on Tuesday and were released from jail on signature bonds.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police were called to the arena about 9:45 p.m. Saturday after a disturbance was reported.

The 15-year-old boy told McFarland police he was dancing in the stands celebrating the win when a man, later identified as Egger, walked up to the boy, grabbed him by the shirt and told him, "you don't do that here," then hit the boy on the right side of his face with an elbow.

A video system in the building captured the boy dancing, then Egger walking up to him and striking him in the face with a closed fist. The video then showed Egger grabbing the boy by his shirt and pushing him down the walkway of the bleacher area and down steps near the penalty box, police said.

The 17-year-old boy told police he was walking through the lobby after the game, looking for a woman who had dumped beer on his friend. When he walked past Cooper, he told police, Cooper struck him on the face with his arm. That was also captured on video, which showed Egger standing next to Cooper at the time.

Egger, who was wearing a yellow Hayward jersey, was found at the scene by police. Egger denied that anything physical had happened, only that there was some swearing back and forth between the hockey moms for each team. He said he didn't yell at anyone and didn't throw any punches.

Egger said he saw a kid "throwing elbows" at other children and said he got between them and separated them.

Cooper, contacted by police at his hotel, said a juvenile had threatened to kill him. As he saw the boy approaching in the arena lobby, he said, he raised his forearm to push him out of the way. Police told Cooper, however, that it looked more like a strike than a push.

