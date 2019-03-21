Try 3 months for $3
Four young teens were arrested Wednesday night in Madison after two police squad cars blocked their stolen car, a car that was trashed inside and out.

The teens included a 14-year-old Fitchburg girl who was driving, a 14-year-old Madison boy, a 15-year-old Madison girl and a 16-year-old Madison boy, all tentatively charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Police spotted the car, stolen Tuesday night, on Fish Hatchery Road near Plaenert Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Madison Police squad car got behind the stolen car and a Town of Madison Police squad car blocked it from the front, leaving no wiggle room for a getaway," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Marijuana and items believed to be stolen from area stores were found in the car.

"Someone had written graffiti on interior doors, including 'f- the police,'" DeSpain said. "The car's owner also reported fresh damage to the exterior, including a broken headlight."

The owner also told police a laptop computer and other personal items were missing from the car.

The four teens were taken to the juvenile reception center.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

