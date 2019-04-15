Four people in a UTV were injured Saturday night in a rollover crash in Sauk County, with none of the injuries considered life-threatening.
The crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on Ridge Road east of Highway G in the town of Bear Creek, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies arriving on scene found a Polaris UTV rolled onto its side.
"The operator of the UTV and two passengers suffered minor injuries and didn't need transport by EMS, while the third passenger was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
The Plain Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.