Four people have been displaced from a duplex in Sun Prairie following a fire Friday, the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department said.
Residents of the duplex had already evacuated the home in the 1200 block of Vandenburg Street when firefighters arrived but needed help finding a missing dog, Capt. Becky Gruber said.
The storage unit attached to the home's garage was engulfed in flames, smoke blew throughout the home and the high heat damaged the siding of a neighbor's unit, Gruber said.
Firefighters entered the home to locate the missing dog, which emergency medical services determined had no issues, Gruber said. One resident was treated at the scene, she said.
Four residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross to find housing, Gruber said.
The fire caused about $35,000 in damage, Gruber said.