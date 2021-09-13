 Skip to main content
Four cars stolen in Verona
Four vehicles were stolen from Verona residences early Monday morning. 

Four cars were stolen in Verona early Monday morning, according to Verona Police Chief Bernard Coughlin.

Coughlin said shortly after 5 a.m. two separate residences in the Military Ridge neighborhood of Verona reported stolen vehicles.

One residence had three cars stolen from their driveway. The thief took a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle, entered the garage and took three sets of car keys. 

Another car was stolen about a block away. That vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside. 

Verona Police have no suspects at this time. Officers are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623. 

