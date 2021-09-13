Four cars stolen in Verona

Four cars were stolen in Verona early Monday morning, according to Verona Police Chief Bernard Coughlin.
Coughlin said shortly after 5 a.m. two separate residences in the Military Ridge neighborhood of Verona reported stolen vehicles.
One residence had three cars stolen from their driveway. The thief took a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle, entered the garage and took three sets of car keys.
Another car was stolen about a block away. That vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside.
Verona Police have no suspects at this time. Officers are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact the Verona Police Department at 608-845-7623.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.