Found competent, man charged with Madison murder scheduled for trial in June

A criminal complaint states Jefferson had argued with Woods over a small quantity of crack cocaine that Woods had just purchased, which included some bought with money Jefferson had given to her. At a preliminary hearing in September, a Madison police detective said Woods told a friend she did not give any crack to Jefferson because she had not been sold enough.

Woods, 30, died from a single stab wound to her back. Surveillance cameras in the area captured movements of Woods and Jefferson during their argument, and Jefferson following Woods on his bicycle as Woods walked away, but none captured the stabbing itself.

Jefferson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, and at his initial appearance in the case in August he told a court commissioner he is innocent.

Since his arrest for the homicide, Jefferson has been charged in two misdemeanor cases related to his behavior at UW Hospital following his stroke. Both complaints were filed on Jan. 6.