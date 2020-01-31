Found competent, man charged with Madison murder scheduled for trial in June

The first-degree murder case against a Madison man charged with stabbing a woman to death last year on Madison's East Side will go forward after a doctor's report concluded he is competent to stand trial.
Earlier in January, John Smerlinski, lawyer for Lew A. Jefferson, asked for a competency examination because Jefferson had been hospitalized for some time after suffering a stroke last year and Smerlinski said he believed it had affected Jefferson's mental abilities.
But Smerlinski and Jefferson agreed during a hearing Friday that Jefferson is competent to assist in his defense as he prepares to face a trial for the Aug. 23 stabbing death of Amanda J. Woods on Madison's East Side. Woods' death was Madison's first homicide of 2019.
The trial was set Friday to begin on June 22 before Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese.
Jefferson, 58, appeared in court Friday in a wheelchair with a blanket around his lap and lower chest area.
In his motion for a competency examination, filed on Jan. 10, Smerlinski wrote that during his most recent consultation, Jefferson "appeared confused and agitated when discussing case strategy and is not able to effectively communicate in this process."
He said in court Friday that communication has improved, but he said there remains the possibility that Jefferson could backslide.
A criminal complaint states Jefferson had argued with Woods over a small quantity of crack cocaine that Woods had just purchased, which included some bought with money Jefferson had given to her. At a preliminary hearing in September, a Madison police detective said Woods told a friend she did not give any crack to Jefferson because she had not been sold enough.
Woods, 30, died from a single stab wound to her back. Surveillance cameras in the area captured movements of Woods and Jefferson during their argument, and Jefferson following Woods on his bicycle as Woods walked away, but none captured the stabbing itself.
Jefferson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, and at his initial appearance in the case in August he told a court commissioner he is innocent.
Since his arrest for the homicide, Jefferson has been charged in two misdemeanor cases related to his behavior at UW Hospital following his stroke. Both complaints were filed on Jan. 6.
One complaint charged Jefferson with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct for an incident on Dec. 19 in which a female Dane County Sheriff's deputy who was guarding him said Jefferson gratuitously exposed himself to her and to a nurse at the hospital. The complaint states he also demanded the deputy and nurse perform sex acts on him.
The second complaint charges Jefferson with misdemeanor battery for an incident at UW Hospital on Dec. 30, when a nurse who was tending to Jefferson told a different sheriff's deputy guarding him that Jefferson had struck her hard on the face with the back of his hand. The deputy heard the sound it made.
"He hit me. He hit me. I quit. I'm not doing this anymore," the nurse told the deputy. "I want to leave. He always does this. I am done."
Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges on Friday.
Jefferson is currently being held on $1 million bail at the Rock County Jail's medical facility.