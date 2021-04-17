Foul play not ruled out as investigation into fire at vacant former sports pub continues

The Madison Fire Department is investigating after multiple calls to 911 reported black smoke coming from a vacant property on the Far East Side Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the vacant property formerly home to Callahan's Sports Pub at 1902 Bartillon Drive at around 10:45 a.m. to find flames on the roof, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Crews began to put out the fire with multiple lines focused on the roof and attic space.

A witness said he approached the building and looked inside to check for victims just before fire crews arrived. No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation. Schuster said Friday afternoon that foul play had not yet been ruled out and there were no other updates available.

