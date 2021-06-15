Fort Atkinson woman charged with arson and homicide in grandmother's death, discovered after fire

Durkee appeared in court Tuesday where bail was set at $1 million. She will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6.

The homicide charge carries a mandatory life prison sentence.

According to the complaint:

Fort Atkinson police and fire responded to the fire at the home. A neighbor said she had seen a woman and a small child leave just before the fire but did not know if an older person who lived at the home was still inside. Rescuers were unable to get inside because of the intense flames.

Police knew the home's occupants and called the older person's daughter, who said her own daughter, Elizabeth Durkee, and her daughters had been living at the home with the older person.

Attempts by police to reach Durkee by phone were unsuccessful. Video from a camera on the nearby Hoard Museum, which backs onto Foster Street, showed a silver car back out of the driveway at 10:44 a.m., and by 10:46 a.m., smoke was visible from the front window of the home.

The daughter of the victim said the victim had wanted to leave the house to Durkee because she did not want Durkee to be homeless. Durkee's 17-year-old daughter had been living there but moved out, after becoming "stressed out" living there, the victim's daughter told police.